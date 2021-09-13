Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season

Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.
Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.

The city of Myrtle Beach will consider a special event permit for “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place site, Plyler Park and the Boardwalk during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Events will include ice skating, walk-through light shows and other entertainment, according to information from the city.

Winter Wonderland at the Beach would be open daily from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., from Nov. 26, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022.

Officials said the city manager can make changes to the plans as circumstances dictate.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 2)
Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 1)
.
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
Popular Florence restaurant makes a comeback after destructive fire, COVID-19 pandemic
Doctors and med techs from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Medical Group teamed...
SC National Guard provides health care education in South America