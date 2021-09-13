‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.

The city of Myrtle Beach will consider a special event permit for “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place site, Plyler Park and the Boardwalk during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Events will include ice skating, walk-through light shows and other entertainment, according to information from the city.

Winter Wonderland at the Beach would be open daily from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., from Nov. 26, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022.

Officials said the city manager can make changes to the plans as circumstances dictate.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.