White, Stewart pick up Sun Belt Player of the Week accolades

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football picked up its first Sun Belt Conference weekly honors on Monday, Sept. 13, as junior running back Reese White was named the Offensive Player of the Week while true freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week for their play in the win over Kansas last week.

White led the Chants’ offense in the 49-22 win over Kansas of the Big 12, as the third-year back rushed for a career-high 102 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. The 100-yard rushing game was the first of his collegiate career while his three rushing scores are the most by a running back in the Sun Belt in a single game this season.

In two games this season, White has carried the ball 21 times for 164 yards, an average of 7.8 yards per carry, and five touchdowns to lead a Coastal offense that is averaging 50.5 points and 535.0 yards of offense per game this year.

In only his second collegiate game, Stewart set a new Coastal Carolina single-game record in sacks with 3.5 on the night and tied the CCU single-game record in tackles-for-loss with 3.5 TFLs in the Chants’ win over Kansas last Friday night. He also finished with eight total tackles to lead a CCU defense that tallied 11.0 tackles-for-loss, 6.0 sacks, and blocked an extra-point attempt and a punt in the double-digit win.

Expected, but now official. A career night by true freshman @josaiah_stewart garners him @SunBelt defensive player of the week honors.



Here's the first of his 3.5 sacks from Friday which set a @CoastalFootball single-game record.@wmbfnews #ChantsUp pic.twitter.com/jvlganvXbo — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) September 13, 2021

The 6.0 sacks were tied for the third-most all-time in CCU history and the most since the CCU defense tallied 6.0 in the road win at UMass in 2018, while the 11.0 tackles-for-loss was tied for the eighth-most in single-game history.

The conference weekly honor is the first for both Chants.

No. 16/18 Coastal (2-0) will hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday, Sept.18, as the Chants will face off with the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 CCU Athletics. All rights reserved.