WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 cases, quarantine at center of Horry County School Board meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Keeping students safe and stopping the spread of COVID-19 are on the agenda for Monday night’s Horry County School Board meeting.

According to the agenda, there won’t be a discussion on mandating masks. Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey made it clear in a video released last week that requiring masks in the schools would go against state law, and therefore the district’s hands are tied.

But during the meeting, school leaders will give updates on several mitigation efforts in place to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as the deep cleaning of school buildings.

There will also be an update on the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, the new quarantine protocol put in place and also the impact that COVID-19 has had on school athletics.

The school board will also discuss the process for filling the District 3 vacancy following Ray Winters passing. Winters died last month after battling COVID-19.

