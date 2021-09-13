UNC Health Southeastern requiring COVID-19 vaccination for most hospital visitors

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Most visitors at a North Carolina hospital will have to prove that they’re vaccinated before visiting a loved one.

UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton said starting Sept. 21, the health system will begin requesting that visitors to the medical center to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Visitors that fall under the vaccine requirement category are those visiting adult patients with no cognitive challenges. They will be asked to show their vaccination card upon registration.

If the visitor does not have a vaccination card with them, then UNC Health Southeastern staff will verify vaccination status using the North Carolina Vaccine Database. Anyone who is vaccinated outside of North Carolina and not listed in the state database must provide proof of vaccination in order to visit patients.

“Our region’s low vaccination rates and the recent surge in COVID-19 patients have forced us to adjust our visitor requirements,” said UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer Patrick Ebri, PhD. “As the pandemic situation continues to evolve, we will make further changes as needed.”

In some cases, being vaccinated will be strongly recommended instead of required.

Those include medical center visitors who accompany children, birthing mothers, patients with cognitive challenges and those who are visiting end-of-life care patients.

Vaccination will also be strongly recommended for necessary support persons at outpatient clinics and facilities. Emergency Department visitors are currently allowed in extreme medical circumstances with recommended vaccination.

