Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

UNC Health Southeastern requiring COVID-19 vaccination for most hospital visitors

UNC Health Southeastern
UNC Health Southeastern(Cameron Crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Most visitors at a North Carolina hospital will have to prove that they’re vaccinated before visiting a loved one.

UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton said starting Sept. 21, the health system will begin requesting that visitors to the medical center to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Visitors that fall under the vaccine requirement category are those visiting adult patients with no cognitive challenges. They will be asked to show their vaccination card upon registration.

If the visitor does not have a vaccination card with them, then UNC Health Southeastern staff will verify vaccination status using the North Carolina Vaccine Database. Anyone who is vaccinated outside of North Carolina and not listed in the state database must provide proof of vaccination in order to visit patients.

“Our region’s low vaccination rates and the recent surge in COVID-19 patients have forced us to adjust our visitor requirements,” said UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer Patrick Ebri, PhD. “As the pandemic situation continues to evolve, we will make further changes as needed.”

In some cases, being vaccinated will be strongly recommended instead of required.

Those include medical center visitors who accompany children, birthing mothers, patients with cognitive challenges and those who are visiting end-of-life care patients.

Vaccination will also be strongly recommended for necessary support persons at outpatient clinics and facilities. Emergency Department visitors are currently allowed in extreme medical circumstances with recommended vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
50% chance of development
FIRST ALERT: Nicholas to bring flooding to Texas, watching several other areas in the Atlantic
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Danny Coleman
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
The CDC released new guidance on July 27th saying that even people vaccinated against COVID-19...
Health experts urge COVID-19 precautions at outdoor events