Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teenager was killed after being shot Sunday afternoon in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, juveniles were playing video games at a home on Maple Avenue. A had a gun and the 14-year-old was shot while the weapon was being passed around, law enforcement said.

The mother of one of the boys who was there says the gun was in her 13-year-old son’s hand when it was fired.

“He just wants to say that he’s sorry. He’s sorry, that’s all that it was, it was a big, big accident, and we can’t take that back. It was an accident with him, he was trying to do something he didn’t have any business doing,” said the mother. “He knew right from wrong.”

The victim, a student at Salisbury High School, was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and later died from his injuries, according to police.

The gun was later identified as stolen and preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental, investigators said.

“None of them should have been in the presence of a firearm,” the mother said. “That little boy that lost his life was my son’s best friend. That little boy was a part of my life just as well. It’s eating up everybody.”

Getting details. @SalisburyNCPD say juveniles playing video games in basement in home on Maple Ave. on Sunday afternoon. Someone had a gun, 14-yr-old shot and killed. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/YuTBwZarzE — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 13, 2021

“It comes back to talking to your kids about gun safety,” said Sgt. Russ Desantis, Salisbury Police “If they see someone, say something, go find a parent, call law enforcement, do something…a gun in the hands of a juvenile, someone who is not trained, is a dangerous weapon.”

Salisbury High, Knox Middle and Overton Elementary schools are on code yellow lockdown as a precaution, according to the SPD.

Anyone with more information may contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5262.

The Rowan-Salisbury Schools released the following statement:

It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. A Salisbury High School student was involved in an incident over the weekend resulting in the death of the student.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Salisbury High School has counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.

Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the incident occurring in close proximity to Salisbury High School, Overton Elementary, Knox Middle, and Salisbury High School are in code yellow lockdown today with extra law enforcement presence.

The safety of our students is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation and take all necessary measures in assuring that our schools remain safe.

“It saddens my heart to hear a story like that,” said neighbor Marilyn Bowman. “I pity the parents. It’s just sad that kids get a hold of firearms and accidents happen from having the firearm. It makes you wonder where did they get them from, how did they get them?”

