South Carolina Highway Patrol identifies trooper in deadly officer-involved shooting in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol released the name of the trooper in a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Longs area over the weekend.

Sherri Iacobelli with the SCHP said the trooper is Master Trooper W.B. Benton. He is assigned to Highway Patrol Trooper 5 and has been with the agency since 2010.

She added that Benton has been released from the hospital but is expected to undergo surgery for injuries related to Saturday’s incident.

According to SCHP, Benton was patrolling on S.C. 905 near S.C. 22 when he tried to pull a man over for an equipment violation, but the driver sped off.

Authorities said there was a short chase, until the suspect crashed his car near McNeil Chapel Road.

When Benton tried to place the suspect under arrest there was a struggle and Benton fired his gun, hitting the suspect, according to SCHP.

The suspect was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he later died. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency in the investigation. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said it will do an internal investigation once SLED’s report is done.

Meanwhile, Benton has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

