SLED opens investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh at Hampton law firm

By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAMPTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday they have opened an investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh.

SLED opened the investigation on Murdaugh based upon allegations that he misappropriated funds in connection to his position as a former lawyer with the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick (PMPED) law firm in Hampton, South Carolina.

“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course. Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process,” said Chief Mark Keel. “As with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”

