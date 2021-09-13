Robeson County sheriff on 9-year-old, mother hurt in shooting: ‘Victims of cowards shooting recklessly’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County sheriff announced that arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that hurt a mother and her 9-year-old daughter.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said several suspects, including juveniles, are currently being processed. He said more information will be released on Monday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Darnell Drive in Pembroke at around 10:14 p.m. after reports two people had been shot while in the vehicle on Moss Neck Road.

Responding deputies discovered a 9-year-old child and her 41-year-old mother had both been shot.

The child was taken to a hospital, where officials said their condition is listed as “critical.” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a social media post that the 9-year-old is fighting for her life now.

“This particular incident now has an innocent nine-year-old child fighting for her life due to the senseless actions of others. Thankfully her mom will be ok. Let me make it clear; this family isn’t the blame in this situation at all,” Wilkins wrote.

Wilkins used the hashtag on his social media post “Pray for Estrella.” Her mother told WMBF News that she is now out of the intensive care unit and is in a room. She added that more tests are being done on her daughter.

He also called the suspects cowards.

“It’s a shame when an innocent family can’t even travel within our county and become victims of cowards shooting recklessly at them,” Wilkins said. “Regardless of the age of the suspects, responsibility shall be placed on those that took it upon themselves to possess a deadly weapon and shoot rounds into this vehicle as it traveled a county roadway. We hope to bring those responsible into custody very soon.”

Meanwhile, the Public Schools of Robeson County said that the 9-year-old is a student in the district.

Officials released a statement on Monday about the shooting:

“District administrators were made aware of a shooting that took place over the weekend involving one of our nine-year-old students. This is a tragic situation, but we are happy to hear that her condition is improving; while she is in the hospital. We wish her the best in her recovery.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

