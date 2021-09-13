The Hot Dog Works in North Myrtle Beach offers way more than just your average hot dog

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, The Hot Dog Works in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach offers made from scratch hot dogs served on fresh baked buns.

Brand new to the Grand Strand, the restaurant opened in North Myrtle Beach in June of 2021. Before that, they operated in Calabash, North Carolina. However, The Hot Dog goes back many years. The Jessen’s opened the first ever Hot Dog Works in California back in the 1970′s. Today, they use the same method for making their famous all beef hotdogs and fresh baked buns.

Come along with us for some of what you can experience at this hidden gem!

The Hot Dog Works: 223 Sea Mountain Hwy, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

