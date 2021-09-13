Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Hot Dog Works in North Myrtle Beach offers way more than just your average hot dog

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, The Hot Dog Works in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach offers made from scratch hot dogs served on fresh baked buns.

Brand new to the Grand Strand, the restaurant opened in North Myrtle Beach in June of 2021. Before that, they operated in Calabash, North Carolina. However, The Hot Dog goes back many years. The Jessen’s opened the first ever Hot Dog Works in California back in the 1970′s. Today, they use the same method for making their famous all beef hotdogs and fresh baked buns.

Come along with us for some of what you can experience at this hidden gem!

The Hot Dog Works: 223 Sea Mountain Hwy, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

gst
Show close at Hot Dog Works
gst
Taste testing at Hot Dog Works
gst
Overview of Hot Dog Works
gst
Drinks with Danyel: National Small Business Week with Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce