Horry County Schools lays out timeline to fill District 3 seat left vacant by late board member

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County school leaders laid out a timeline to fill the District 3 board seat.

The seat was left vacant by Ray Winters who died in August after losing his battle to COVID-19.

Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. (Source: Horry County Schools)

The Horry County Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the next scheduled election. The District 3 term expires in 2022, so the person appointed will fill the seat through the November 2022 election.

The person appointed to the position must also reside in District 3, which covers Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach.

The school board has 90 days from which the vacancy occurred to fill the position, so the deadline to appoint someone is Nov. 14.

Horry County Schools sets November 14th deadline for filling District 3 seat. Seat was occupied by Ray winters, who lost his battle with the coronavirus in August. Board will appoint a fill in till the 2022 election. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/hmY3UR6sHE — Zach Wilcox (@ZachWilcox4) September 13, 2021

The vacancy will be published online on Sept. 16 and it will be up for 21 days. Those interested in the position have until Oct. 7 to turn in their application. All of the applications will be given to board members on Oct. 8.,

The Horry County Board of Education will meet on Oct. 11 in an executive session in order to determine who they would like to interview.

There will be a special-called meeting on Nov. 1 so board members can interview applicants. The board will then meet in executive session to discuss the applicants and then will come out to vote on the appointment.

The newly-appointed person for District 3 will administer the oath of office on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.