Horry County police investigating shooting in Longs area; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for information on a shooting in the Longs area over the weekend.

The police department said that officers were called Sunday night to the area of Highway 554 and Highway 366 for a shooting.

They said one person was hurt. The person’s condition has not been released.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone has been arrested in the case.

Horry County police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.