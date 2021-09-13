FIRST ALERT: Nicholas will make landfall tonight, watching other chances of development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the statistical peak of hurricane season is past us, the tropics remain active as expected. We have two chances of development we are watching along with Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Tropical Storm Nicholas

Nicholas is a tropical storm and will move onshore later this evening. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Nicholas was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 96.6 West. Nicholas is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph. The storm should turn northward later today and north-northeastward on Tuesday.

Nicholas will make landfall tonight. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south Texas this morning, and move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas Monday afternoon or evening. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast today, and Nicholas could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane. Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday over land. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

Chance #1

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later today. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late this week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. The chance of development is at 70% over the next five days.

The two systems we continue to watch do not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time. (WMBF)

Chance #2

An area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic. The chance of development is at 50% over the next five days.

