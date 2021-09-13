FIRST ALERT: Increasing humidity through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a comfortable start as you begin the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s inland and the upper 60s on the beach. Unfortunately, the comfort levels today will quickly fall as the mugginess increases through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours.

Today will be filled with sunshine and increasing humidity. (WMBF)

Temperatures today will climb into the low-mid 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. We’ll be under mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a touch of humidity making it feel warmer than the actual temperature, especially from Noon to 6 PM today.

Climbing humidity and the return of rain for the new work week. (WMBF)

Highs will continue to climb through the work week with the mid 80s expected on the beaches and the lower 90s inland through most of the week. The heat index will climb into the mid-upper 90s each afternoon, especially late week with moisture becoming common across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Here's a look at the rainfall for this week with daily rain chances starting on Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. (WMBF)

As moisture increases through the week, rain chances will return to the forecast by Wednesday. It won’t be a washout type of rain but scattered storms will return each afternoon starting on Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of a cold front arriving later this week. Highs will continue to be warm through the weekend with plenty of humidity and daily rain chances.

Hot & humid with daily rain chances to the EARLY First Alert to the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.