Drinks with Danyel: National Small Business Week with Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -National Small Business Week is Sept. 13-17, 2021, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is encouraging locals and visitors to celebrate the occasion by supporting small, independently owned businesses located throughout the Grand Strand.

“The week is not only an excellent time to dine at your favorite, locally owned restaurant or shop at your neighborhood store, but also a great opportunity to visit a new small business,” said Cindy Gettig, MBACC Vice President of Business Development.

Businesses that consist of 250 employees or less make up the vast majority of businesses located along the Grand Strand. In fact, 65 percent of MBACC’s membership has less than 10 employees.

“Our small businesses have showcased incredible resolve throughout the pandemic, including facing continued workforce shortages. National Small Business Week allows us to recognize their efforts as well as their contributions to our economy and our communities,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan.

MBACC will host several programs during the week, including “Six Critical Areas to Grow a Business,” a free seminar that will be streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook page on Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. Visit MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com to learn more.

