Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Drinks with Danyel: National Small Business Week with Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -National Small Business Week is Sept. 13-17, 2021, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is encouraging locals and visitors to celebrate the occasion by supporting small, independently owned businesses located throughout the Grand Strand.

“The week is not only an excellent time to dine at your favorite, locally owned restaurant or shop at your neighborhood store, but also a great opportunity to visit a new small business,” said Cindy Gettig, MBACC Vice President of Business Development.

Businesses that consist of 250 employees or less make up the vast majority of businesses located along the Grand Strand. In fact, 65 percent of MBACC’s membership has less than 10 employees.

“Our small businesses have showcased incredible resolve throughout the pandemic, including facing continued workforce shortages. National Small Business Week allows us to recognize their efforts as well as their contributions to our economy and our communities,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan.

MBACC will host several programs during the week, including “Six Critical Areas to Grow a Business,” a free seminar that will be streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook page on Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. Visit MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

gst
Taste testing at Hot Dog Works
gst
Overview of Hot Dog Works
gst
Drinks with Danyel: National Small Business Week
gst
Live your best life: Hidden Jewel Part 2