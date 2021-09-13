Submit a Tip
Darlington County shooting leaves one dead, another injured

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Darlington County.
A deadly shooting is under investigation in Darlington County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Darlington County.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said one person was killed and a second person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

