Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Congress to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Congress will set aside politics to show unity at a remembrance ceremony marking 20 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and bipartisan members of the House and Senate will be on hand for the ceremony on the east front center steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The event caps a weekend of solemn remembrances.

Saturday, on the anniversary of the terror attacks that killed 3,000, President Joe Biden visited the sites in New York, Pennsylvania and outside Washington where the four hijacked planes crashed.

Biden stood next to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the National September 11 Memorial in Manhattan, at the former site of the World Trade Center, as the names of the dead were read aloud by their loved ones.

Former President George W. Bush, delivering the keynote address at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., decried the current acrimony in the nation and compared domestic terrorists to those who attacked on 9/11, the Associated Press reported.

“They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 2)
Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 1)
.
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
Popular Florence restaurant makes a comeback after destructive fire, COVID-19 pandemic
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan