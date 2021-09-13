Carolina Forest lotto player wins $50K playing Powerball, misses jackpot by one number

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Carolina Forest lotto player came within one number of winning the Powerball jackpot.

Officials say the lucky ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at the Circle K at 4999 Carolina Forest Boulevard.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner matched four of the five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 20, 31, 38, 40, 49 and Powerball 21.

With no jackpot winner this weekend, Monday’s jackpot drawing is for $417 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million, while the odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129.

