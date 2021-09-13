Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Carolina Forest lotto player wins $50K playing Powerball, misses jackpot by one number

A Carolina Forest lotto player came within one number of winning the Powerball jackpot.
A Carolina Forest lotto player came within one number of winning the Powerball jackpot.(unsplash.com)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Carolina Forest lotto player came within one number of winning the Powerball jackpot.

Officials say the lucky ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at the Circle K at 4999 Carolina Forest Boulevard.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner matched four of the five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 20, 31, 38, 40, 49 and Powerball 21.

With no jackpot winner this weekend, Monday’s jackpot drawing is for $417 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million, while the odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 2)
Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 1)
.
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
Popular Florence restaurant makes a comeback after destructive fire, COVID-19 pandemic