Pedestrian struck, killed in Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Old Ebenezer Road near Dun Woody Court in Dillon County at around 8 p.m.

According to Southern, a 2017 GMC pickup struck a pedestrian as they were both traveling north on Old Ebenezer Road. The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

The SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.