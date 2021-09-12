Myrtle Beach firefighters, others climb stairs to honor those lost on 9/11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been said many times, but Sept. 11, 2001, remains a day our nation will never forget.

Thousands of lives were lost in attacks against the United States, including those of first responders answering the call to help those in need. On the 20th anniversary of those events, some in the Grand Strand took a moment to honor those lost - one step at a time.

Firefighters with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and other members of the community gathered at the Yachtman Resort tower early Saturday morning, making their way up at exactly 8:46 a.m. - the exact time when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

They all were trying to walk in the footsteps of those who died when both towers eventually collapsed. Some were even remembering loved ones, and where they were on that fateful day.

“We had to pull off people of the road and for hours we sat there and watch the sadness happened,” said Frank Scarpa, who lived in New York City at the time. “It was a devastating day. We could never forget. I just wish that no one forgets.”

Firefighters went up and down the Yachtsman’s staircase simulation the 110 floors of each World Trade Center tower. That also Included Scarpa’s son, Frank Jr., who worked as a 911 operator when the World Trade Center collapsed.

“This one was special to me,” Frank Scarpa Jr. said. “One for completing it is not an easy task for the 20th reunion. I was up there for the 10th to see my uncle and I want to make sure I call him today and say that I did it.”

While it’s not easy to walk in other people’s shoes, let alone those 9/11 first responders, many were willing to experience just that.

“Just to be here and be able to honor, I just met a lot of cool people out here that honor with us,” said Dwayne Harris, another firefighter who attended.

Those who experienced what happened two decades ago are also teaching younger generations the significance of 9/11.

“You know a lot of guys I’m working with now were really young or barely in high school,” said Scarpa Jr. “Some weren’t even born yet so I want to be able to educate them on it.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.