Man killed in Darlington shooting, investigation underway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened on Short Street within the city limits of Darlington.

The victim was later identified as 47-year-old Tyree L. Simon. Hardee added that Simon died shortly after midnight Sunday after he was shot, and that his death has been ruled a homicide.

The Darlington Police Department, Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

