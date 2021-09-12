Submit a Tip
Florence native Pearl Moore inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Florence native Pearl Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame...
Florence native Pearl Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday. Moore is the all-time leading career scorer in the history of women's college basketball.(Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame / Twitter)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WMBF) - Florence native Pearl Moore can now call another place home.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Moore was inducted into the hall during a ceremony Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts, alongside other hardwood greats such as Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Chris Webber.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘Not in my wildest dreams’: Pearl Moore’s long journey to basketball immortality

During her speech Saturday, Moore thanked her family, teammates and coaches as well as those she’s coached beyond her playing career.

“The ride was bumpy in places but smooth in others. Throughout all the hard work in sports and in school, I took direction and correction,” Moore said during her induction speech. “I’m a result of all that was given to me and all that I worked for, and life is good.”

Known for her time at then-Francis Marion College from 1975-1979, Moore is the all-time leading scorer in the history of women’s college basketball. Her 4,061 career points is a record that stands to this day.

She was also a four-time All-American selected by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Moore went on to have a brief pro career from 1979-1981.

She was inducted into the Francis Marion University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992, and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

The City of Florence’s Pearl Moore Basketball Center also bears her name and was the first building in the city’s history to be named after a woman.

Moore was joined Saturday by her former coach, Sylvia Hatchell. Hatchell coached Moore at Francis Marion before winning a national championship during her tenure at North Carolina.

You can view her full enshrinement speech below:

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

