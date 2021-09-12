FIRST ALERT: Multiple areas of possible tropical development form, one offshore of the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s an increased chance of potential tropical development off the coast of the Carolinas on Sunday.

Area 1

Chance of Development (WMBF)

There’s a 50% (medium) chance of tropical formation over the next five days. An area of low pressure is expected to form north of the southeastern or central Bahamas in a few days resulting from a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form later this week several hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas while it moves northwestward across the western Atlantic.

Area 2

Chance of Development (WMBF)

There’s a 90% (high) chance of tropical development over the next two and five days. Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to produce heavy rain across portions of southern Mexico today, which may lead to flash flooding and mudslides. By late today, heavy rain is expected to reach portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts, with a heavy rain threat continuing across those coastal areas through the middle of the week. Localized significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of flash, urban, and isolated river flooding.

Area 3

Chance of Development (WMBF)

There’s a 60% (medium) chance of tropical development over the next five days. Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week while it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Area 4

Chance of Development (WMBF)

Disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for development, and the chances of tropical depression formation are decreasing while the system moves westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. By the middle of the week, stronger upper-level winds and marginally warm ocean temperatures are expected to limit additional development. This disturbance could bring locally heavy rain across the Cabo Verde Islands today.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.