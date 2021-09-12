FIRST ALERT: A comfortable and clear end to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a morning of temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, a warm and dry day will take shape. Highs this afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday by a degree or two, climbing into the low to middle 80s. Low humidity and sunny skies will lead to a beautiful afternoon for any outdoor plans.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

Calm weather continues tomorrow, with slightly higher humidity. Sunny skies and dry weather will last through Tuesday before moisture works back into the area. This will mean higher humidity and increasing rain chances towards the end of the week. Feels like temperatures will climb back into the mid 90s as we gear up for the second half of the work week.

Muggy Meter This Week (WMBF)

As far as rain chances are concerned, we won’t expect washout type rain by any stretch but scattered storms are possible starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. So far, the best chances of rain will take place on Thursday but a washout isn’t anticipated with a 40% chance.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

