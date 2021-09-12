Deputies: 9-year-old child, mother hurt in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A mother and her child were injured in a Pee Dee shooting Saturday night, according to officials.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Darnell Drive in Pembroke at around 10:14 p.m. after reports two people had been shot while in the vehicle on Moss Neck Road.

Responding deputies discovered a 9-year-old child and their 41-year-old mother were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The child was taken to a hospital, where officials said their condition is listed as “critical.”

The mother was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they have persons of interest, but no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

