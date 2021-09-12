Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14 in opener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after scoring against the New York Jets...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after scoring against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Sam Darnold threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score against his former team as the Carolina Panthers defeated the New York Jets 19-14 on Sunday to win their first season opener since 2018.

Darnold connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass with fellow ex-Jet Robby Anderson and took full advantage of a healthy Christian McCaffrey, who piled up 187 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches after missing 13 games last season with injuries.

Carolina’s defense brought the pressure on Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, sacking the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft six times and intercepting him once. Wilson kept battling, though and finished 20 of 37 for 258 yards with two touchdown passes to Corey Davis in his first career start.

The loss also spoiled the head coaching debut of Robert Saleh for the Jets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Darrin Antwane Lawyer
Georgetown man arrested after high-speed chase in Horry County
Manuel Marquez
Murrells Inlet man arrested in connection to child pornography investigation

Latest News

Members of the Carolina Panthers stand during a special presentation in an empty stadium before...
Carolina Panthers: Masks required in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers
Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News
Sunday, the Colts make Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.
Former South Carolina State Bulldog Darius Leonard lands a mega-deal with the Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Report: Carolina Panthers sign star tackle Taylor Moton﻿ to 4-year, $72M extension