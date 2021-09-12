Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 16 in AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina continues to trend upwards in the college football world.

The latest AP Poll, released Sunday, ranks the Chanticleers at No. 16 following the team’s win over 49-22 win Kansas on Friday.

It’s up one spot from the previous week’s poll, and just below the team’s No. 14 ranking in last season’s final AP Poll.

Elsewhere in the AP rankings, Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa rounding out the top five. Clemson ranks No. 6 this week ahead of the Tigers’ ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

The Chants also bumped up to No. 18 in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll, a spot higher than last week.

Coastal will travel to Buffalo on Saturday for the team’s first road test of the season.

Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

