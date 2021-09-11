Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Horry County

generic
generic(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Horry County.

The shooting in the Longs area happened Saturday night and involved a member of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to a spokesperson from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED is now investigating the incident.

Further details were limited as of Saturday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said of Biden's COVID-19 policy that the state "would fight...
SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
Manuel Marquez
Murrells Inlet man arrested in connection to child pornography investigation
Darrin Antwane Lawyer
Georgetown man arrested after high-speed chase in Horry County
Chris Dontell
Judge revokes bond for former Horry County deputy coroner charged in missing man’s murder

Latest News

Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 2)
Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 1)
.
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
Popular Florence restaurant makes a comeback after destructive fire, COVID-19 pandemic
.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students