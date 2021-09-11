SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Horry County.

The shooting in the Longs area happened Saturday night and involved a member of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to a spokesperson from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED is now investigating the incident.

Further details were limited as of Saturday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.