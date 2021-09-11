Submit a Tip
No. 17 Coastal Carolina blows by Kansas, 49-22

CCU running back Reese White scores a touchdown during Friday's win over Kansas.
CCU running back Reese White scores a touchdown during Friday's win over Kansas.(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - No. 17 Coastal Carolina made the most of a historic moment at Brooks Stadium Friday night.

Reese White ran for 102 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Chanticleers defeated Kansas, 42-22. It was Coastal’s first home game against a Power Five opponent in program history. It was also the most-attended game in Brooks Stadium history, with an announced attendance of 17,697.

It’s also the third straight year Coastal has defeated Kansas, with the previous two games being played in Lawrence.

After the Jayhawks took an early 3-0 lead, Grayson McCall led a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Jaivon Heiligh touchdown. Kansas then scored again after a 66-yard drive, but McCall found the end zone again on another long drive, this time rushing it in early in the second quarter to put the Chants up 14-9.

The game’s momentum seemed to shift nearly midway through the second quarter. The Jayhawks lined up to punt deep in their own territory, but it was blocked by Alex Spillum, who recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Up 21-9 by that point, White ran in his first score of the night with nearly two minutes until intermission to make it 28-9.

Kansas would find paydirt again on a 34-yard run by quarterback Jason Bean, making it a 13-point deficit for his team at the break. Bean would run in another score early in the third quarter from 46 yards out to cut the lead to seven.

White ran in a score in both the third and fourth quarter, just when an 18-point lead near halftime had dwindled to seven. He tore off a 19-yard score midway through the third, and then put Coastal ahead by 20 early in the fourth.

McCall found Kameron Brown for the freshman’s first touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter, all but sealing the Chants’ 2-0 start.

McCall finished the night with 245 yards passing in addition to his three total touchdowns, while Jaivon Heiligh led all receivers with 122 yards. The Coastal defense also came through with six sacks on the night.

The Chants face Buffalo next Saturday in the team’s first road game before hosting UMass on Sept. 25.

