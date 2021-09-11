Man hurt in Lumberton shooting, police investigating
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Pee Dee that left one person hurt.
The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired on Albion Street at around 3:50 a.m. Friday. Responding officers then heard a person calling for help and were able to locate them nearby.
Officials said a 32-year-old man was seen with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
