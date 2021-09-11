Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Clear and comfortable weekend ahead

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a crisp and cool start to the day, a beautiful forecast is underway for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. High’s today will climb into the low 80s throughout this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The most favorable part of today’s forecast is likely the low humidity, which will keep the day comfortable even into this afternoon.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

For the second half of the weekend, temperatures will only be a degree or two warmer with warm, sunny, and dry weather continuing through Sunday. Low humidity will keep things comfortable into Sunday as well.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

Our sunny and dry forecast will continue into the first half of the new work week. However, temperatures and humidity will slowly increase throughout the week. The added moisture will also bring around a few spotty showers and storms towards the end of next week.

Muggy Meter This Week
Muggy Meter This Week(WMBF)

