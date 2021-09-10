Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
Parent upset with options for kids learning environment
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
A Myrtle Beach man who once served as a Transportation Security Administration officer will...
Former TSA officer and Myrtle Beach native sentenced for workers’ compensation fraud
A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner identifies drowning victim in Cherry Grove as Pennsylvania man

Latest News

.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
.
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday
Darrin Antwane Lawyer
Georgetown man arrested after high-speed chase in Horry County