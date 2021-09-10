Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Remembering 9/11 with former NYPD officer Felix Cruz

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We will never forget. Former NYPD officer Felix Cruz has made it his mission to make sure that the fallen are not forgotten.

For years he’s spoken at area schools to remember his fallen brothers and sisters from 9/11. Thank you for your service, Felix.

Come along with us. Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner identifies drowning victim in Cherry Grove as Pennsylvania man
Parent upset with options for kids learning environment
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
Renewable energy charges on power bill.
Is solar power worth it? WMBF Investigates looks into utility company’s charges for solar customers

Latest News

gst
Overview of programs at HGTC
gst
Golf programs at HGTC
gst
Best of the Grand Strand- Superior Landscape Curbing
gst
Criminal Justice at HGTC
gst
Grand Strand Today- West Shore Home