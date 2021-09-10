Pee Dee man pleads guilty in connection to Dollar General robbery

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Latta man will spend the next several years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in connection to a Dollar General robbery.

Evidence presented in court showed that on Dec. 9, 2018, 26-year-old Che-Quan Page forced his way into the store while an employee was opening up.

According to the evidence, Page held the employee at gunpoint, forced her to turn off the alarm, told her to put money in a bag and then he left.

Minutes after leaving the store, a Dillon County sheriff’s deputy stopped a car that was speedway away from the scene, and Page was the passenger. Authorities said they also found a gun and a bag of cash nearby along the road.

Page pleaded guilty to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

A judge sentenced him to seven years in federal prison, to be followed by a 60-month term of court-ordered supervision.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.