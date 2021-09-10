Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach visitor volume during summer, Labor Day exceeds past two years

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a busy summer season along the Grand Strand, according to new lodging data.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau released the latest numbers on occupancy rates for the Labor Day holiday weekend and for the summer.

According to KeyData, one of the sources used to compile weekly reports, occupancy rates for the Labor Day Holiday weekend were near 77%, which is almost 20% higher than in 2020 and 34% over 2019.

The MBACC and CVB also have clearer numbers on visitor volume to the Grand Strand during the peak summer season, which is Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

KeyData metrics show that paid occupancy levels, which exclude rentals occupied by the owner, paced well above the past two summers.

  • June: Average paid occupancy was 88 percent, a rate 30 percent over 2020 and 34 percent over 2019.
  • July: Average paid occupancy was 92 percent, a rate 30 percent over 2020 and 28 percent over 2019.
  • August: Average paid occupancy was 81 percent, a rate 32 percent over 2020 and 24 percent over 2019.

“The entire Grand Strand should be immensely proud of what we accomplished during this unprecedented time. Credit is especially due to those who work for our public services and in our hospitality industry—all of whom tirelessly served our communities and accommodated visitors,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan.

Information from STR, another source used to look at lodging numbers, shows similar results with 2021′s average occupancy rates above that of summer 2020 rates and above 2019 levels for June and July.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

