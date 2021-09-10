Music in the park in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) -The Georgetown Business Association is having music in the park on Saturday, September 11th and Saturday, October 8th. This will be at Frances Marion Park.

This event will include live music from 6pm-8pm and sidewalk artists all day. Local artists will be painting from 12pm-6pm.

It will be a day full of fun in Downtown Georgetown! For more information call: 843-608-9269 or 843-708-6144.

