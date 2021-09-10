Murrells Inlet man arrested in connection to child pornography investigation

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Friday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Manuel Marquez was taken into custody by investigators. The department was assisted by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the FBI.

Marquez was arrested at his home, where officials said they found files “depicting minors in states of sexually explicit nudity.”

He was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center, according to online records.

Deputies said Marquez’s charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor are pending.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.