Man charged with accessory to murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child

He also faces a series of felony charges.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with accessory connected to the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy when more than 150 rounds were fired at the sleeping toddler’s Charlotte home on Sept. 8.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Qua’tonio Stephens, 21. He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the shooting of Asiah Figueroa.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Stephens Sept. 8. They say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. He was arrested without incident on I-85 near Glenwood Drive.

He faces a series of felony charges, including flee to elude, discharge weapon occupied property (three counts), and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill (seven counts) in relation to an incident that occurred Sept. 7 off Joe Morrison Lane.

Qua’tonio Stephens
Qua’tonio Stephens(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Susie Whitley, the child’s great-grandmother, said 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa was the victim in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting off Richard Rozzelle Drive.

Asiah’s 4-year-old sister was grazed in the shooting and expected to survive.

[’It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting]

“How can you wake up this morning knowing that your actions last night took the life of a 3-year-old, who will never get the opportunity to grow up and play, as you have?” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said, speaking directly to the suspects the day after the shooting.

[’It’s almost surreal:’ neighbors shaken by shooting that killed 3-year-old in Northwest Charlotte]

Detectives believe this is one incident out of a series of shootings related to two homicides, and that they have some relation to students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

[CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students]

According to officers, multiple vehicles targeted the home.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS and leave information anonymously. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

