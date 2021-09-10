Lumberton High School student charged after bringing loaded gun to school, officials say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A student brought a loaded gun to Lumberton High School Friday morning, according to officials.
Robeson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glen Burnette III said the gun was found in a freshman’s book bag during a random search.
The student, 15, was charged with having a weapon on campus and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. The student’s name is not being released due to their age.
Burnette III added the student will also be given a mandatory 365-day suspension.
The school started the random searches this week after another student was found with a gun last week, the superintendent said. He added the searches were common practice prior to COVID.
Lumberton High School does not have a metal detector.
