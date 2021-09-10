Submit a Tip
Judge revokes bond for former Horry County deputy coroner charged in missing man’s murder

Chris Dontell
Chris Dontell(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder is back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond, according to officials.

Jail records show Chris Dontell, 38, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center by Horry County sheriff’s deputies late Thursday afternoon.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirmed Friday morning Dontell violated terms of his bond. It’s unclear what Dontell did to violate the bond, with Richardson saying the judge “didn’t go into the specifics.” He had been out of jail since May.

Dontell and a co-defendant, Megan Jackson, 36, are both charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of Gregory Rice.

Rice, 46, who is the father of Jackson’s four children, was first reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020. He was believed to have been heard from three days before.

RELATED COVERAGE:

After weeks of searching, Rice’s body was found along the Little Pee River near Pitts Landing off Highway 378 on Nov. 8, authorities said.

Dontell and Jackson were arrested a few days after Rice’s body was discovered. Dontell, who had joined the Horry County Coroner’s Office in July 2018, was subsequently fired.

Jackson reportedly violated conditions of her bond in June and was returned to jail. Court documents showed she had been in contact with Dontell both through phone and text messages, and visited locations where she was not allowed to be.

Sept. 10, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast