Georgetown man arrested after high-speed chase in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is in custody after a high-speed chase in Horry County, according to police.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states an officer with the Horry County Police Department saw a Jeep Cherokee make an improper lane change in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.

The officer then tried to stop the vehicle near Mr. Joe White Avenue, but the driver took off after briefly stopping at a red light.

The chase then accelerated to high rates of speed, traveling through 38th Avenue North and other side streets before heading south on Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 544 before getting onto Highway 31. The pursuit continued onto Highway 501 before the suspect came to a stop at a gas station on Gardner Lacy Road.

Police said Darrin Antwane Lawyer, 33 of Georgetown, was arrested as a result of the chase. He was found to have nearly 0.8 grams of fentanyl in his pocket, as well as an undisclosed amount of heroin.

The HCPD report also states Lawyer had an active warrant out of Atlantic Beach.

Online records show Lawyer is currently charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of failure to appear. He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday afternoon. More charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.

