Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown Co. schools to give some students virtual options

Georgetown County Schools will allow parents of kindergarteners through sixth-graders to apply...
Georgetown County Schools will allow parents of kindergarteners through sixth-graders to apply to a virtual learning program.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Schools will allow parents of kindergarteners through sixth-graders to apply to the district’s virtual learning program.

It will feature teachers who will give interactive live lessons and provide virtual support depending on whether enough students in a grade level sign up.

The virtual application must be submitted by next Friday. Parents can click here to apply for the program.

Then parents will be notified if their child is enrolled in the program by Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner identifies drowning victim in Cherry Grove as Pennsylvania man
Parent upset with options for kids learning environment
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
Renewable energy charges on power bill.
Is solar power worth it? WMBF Investigates looks into utility company’s charges for solar customers

Latest News

.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
.
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 5,800+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 12.1%
A student brought a loaded gun to Lumberton High School Friday morning, according to officials.
Lumberton High School student charged after bringing loaded gun to school, officials say