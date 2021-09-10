FIRST ALERT: Watching two high chances of development in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re keeping an eye on two systems in the tropics that both have a high chance of development over the next five days.

A high chance of development continues to move toward the Gulf of Mexico. We will watch this one over the weekend. (WMBF)

The first system is a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of Central America through Saturday. The chance of development remains at 40% over the next 48 hours and 70% over the next five days.

A wave coming off the coast of Africa poses a high chance of development over the next five days. (WMBF)

The second system is a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa by tonight. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system. The chance of development over the next 48 hours is 50% and 70% over the next five days.

Neither system poses a threat to the Carolinas at this time. For now, enjoy the cooler weather for the weekend!

