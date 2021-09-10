Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Watching two high chances of development in the tropics

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re keeping an eye on two systems in the tropics that both have a high chance of development over the next five days.

A high chance of development continues to move toward the Gulf of Mexico. We will watch this...
A high chance of development continues to move toward the Gulf of Mexico. We will watch this one over the weekend.(WMBF)

The first system is a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of Central America through Saturday. The chance of development remains at 40% over the next 48 hours and 70% over the next five days.

A wave coming off the coast of Africa poses a high chance of development over the next five days.
A wave coming off the coast of Africa poses a high chance of development over the next five days.(WMBF)

The second system is a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa by tonight. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system. The chance of development over the next 48 hours is 50% and 70% over the next five days.

Neither system poses a threat to the Carolinas at this time. For now, enjoy the cooler weather for the weekend!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner identifies drowning victim in Cherry Grove as Pennsylvania man
Parent upset with options for kids learning environment
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle house fire, two sent to hospital

Latest News

Cool & crisp end to the work week
Cool & crisp end to the work week
Cool & crisp end to the work week
The weekend features a nice change of pace.
FIRST ALERT: Cool & crisp end to the work week
Much cooler and less humid.
FIRST ALERT: Refreshing change moving in