FIRST ALERT: Cool & crisp end to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s will greet you as you head out the door this morning to begin your Friday. It’s a refreshing start behind the cold front that brought plenty of rain to the area.

Today will be a perfect day in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Enjoy the break in humidity. (WMBF)

There’s no other way to put it. Today will be perfect with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and a gentle breeze. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

CCU welcomes Kansas to Conway tonight with a perfect forecast for tonight's game. (WMBF)

As we go into this evening, clear and comfortable weather will continue before overnight lows drop down into the upper 50s to lower 60s. If you’re heading out to the Coastal Carolina football game or a high school game tonight, you’re going to love this perfect football weather!

Low to mid 80s for the weekend with higher humidity working through by Sunday. (WMBF)

Another round of sunny skies and lower humidity will continue for Saturday with highs returning to the lower 80s. The second half of the weekend will feature slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday with humidity slowly starting to return to the forecast. Thankfully, it won’t be the levels of humidity we saw over the past few days. The best part? We’re rain free through the weekend.

