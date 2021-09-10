Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Cool & crisp end to the work week

The weekend features a nice change of pace.
The weekend features a nice change of pace.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s will greet you as you head out the door this morning to begin your Friday. It’s a refreshing start behind the cold front that brought plenty of rain to the area.

Today will be a perfect day in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Enjoy the break in humidity.
Today will be a perfect day in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Enjoy the break in humidity.(WMBF)

There’s no other way to put it. Today will be perfect with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and a gentle breeze. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

CCU welcomes Kansas to Conway tonight with a perfect forecast for tonight's game.
CCU welcomes Kansas to Conway tonight with a perfect forecast for tonight's game.(WMBF)

As we go into this evening, clear and comfortable weather will continue before overnight lows drop down into the upper 50s to lower 60s. If you’re heading out to the Coastal Carolina football game or a high school game tonight, you’re going to love this perfect football weather!

Low to mid 80s for the weekend with higher humidity working through by Sunday.
Low to mid 80s for the weekend with higher humidity working through by Sunday.(WMBF)

Another round of sunny skies and lower humidity will continue for Saturday with highs returning to the lower 80s. The second half of the weekend will feature slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday with humidity slowly starting to return to the forecast. Thankfully, it won’t be the levels of humidity we saw over the past few days. The best part? We’re rain free through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner identifies drowning victim in Cherry Grove as Pennsylvania man
Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle house fire, two sent to hospital
Parent upset with options for kids learning environment
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students

Latest News

Much cooler and less humid.
FIRST ALERT: Refreshing change moving in
Rainy day before low humidity arrives for the weekend
Rainy day before low humidity arrives for the weekend
Rainy day before low humidity arrives for the weekend
Latest info.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Mindy forms, Larry set to bring dangerous rip currents