Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family shocked when man police say died shows up at alive

By WXIX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – The family of Elder Tomas Ocampomejia was devastated when the Ohio State Highway Patrol told them he was killed in a crash.

According to WXIX, law enforcement told his family the 42-year-old man was driving on the interstate Wednesday when a semi-truck rammed him from behind, ejecting him from the vehicle.

But as family members were about to tell Ocampomejia’s 9-year-old son, the man, who was allegedly dead, pulled up in the driveway.

Jasmin Ibarra, the 9-year-old’s half-sister, ran outside in disbelief.

“I needed to see if he was dead or not[…] and it was Elder,” Ibarra said. “And I just opened the door and said, ‘You know you’re supposed to dead,’ and he just looked shocked and like, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

As it turns out, Ocampomejia is alive and well.

“It feels like someone came back from the dead,” Ibarra said.

Ocampomejia said the whole situation felt surreal and is very sad.

“It was crazy,” Ibarra said. “It was a long morning for me. It just feels like a movie.”

A different man was killed in the crash with a semi-truck on the interstate Wednesday, but the coroner’s office has not yet identified him.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner identifies drowning victim in Cherry Grove as Pennsylvania man
Parent upset with options for kids learning environment
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle house fire, two sent to hospital

Latest News

.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
.
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit against Texas on Thursday.
Justice Dept. sues Texas over abortion law
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on new COVID-19 vaccine mandate: ‘We’re in a tough stretch’