Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer to be inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty will have a permanent place among some of the greatest law enforcement officers in South Carolina’s history.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed that Pfc. Jacob Hancher will be inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame on Sept. 22.

The induction ceremony will take place nearly a year after Hancher was killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

On Oct. 3, a gunman opened fire, killing Hancher and hurting another officer. The gunman, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, was shot and killed by police during a shootout.

Hancher’s name has also been etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall that honors fallen heroes.

Hancher had been a community officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years and was a certified police officer for the department for just under one year. He also served as a volunteer firefighter.

After a public funeral service in Myrtle Beach, Hancher was laid to rest in his hometown of Waldorf, Md.

