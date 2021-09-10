Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Three

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football season now kicking into full gear as the third official week of the regular season gets underway.

Some Horry County teams also return to action Friday, including Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, St. James and Socastee.

All games start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Carolina Forest at Sumter

Socastee at St. James

Myrtle Beach at Oceanside Collegiate

Wallace-Rose Hill at North Myrtle Beach

Wilson at Goose Creek

West Florence at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Gilbert at Hartsville

Scotland County at Marlboro County

Loris at Cheraw

Blackville-Hilda at McBee

Kingstree at Latta

Lamar at Timberland

Lake View at Fairmont

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy

The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Spartanburg Christian Academy

Thomas Sumter Academy at Dillon Christian

