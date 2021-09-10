Submit a Tip
Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Three

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football season now kicking into full gear as the third official week of the regular season gets underway.

Some Horry County teams also return to action Friday, including Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, St. James and Socastee.

All games start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

  • Carolina Forest at Sumter
  • Socastee at St. James
  • Myrtle Beach at Oceanside Collegiate
  • Wallace-Rose Hill at North Myrtle Beach
  • Wilson at Goose Creek
  • West Florence at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.
  • Gilbert at Hartsville
  • Scotland County at Marlboro County
  • Loris at Cheraw
  • Blackville-Hilda at McBee
  • Kingstree at Latta
  • Lamar at Timberland
  • Lake View at Fairmont
  • Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy
  • The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy
  • Carolina Academy at Spartanburg Christian Academy
  • Thomas Sumter Academy at Dillon Christian

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

