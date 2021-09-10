Submit a Tip
DHEC confirms nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 82 additional deaths

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 2,299 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 82 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 632,668 and confirmed deaths to 9,737, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 71 new confirmed and seven deaths. Florence County saw 39 new confirmed cases and five additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 25,558 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.0%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

