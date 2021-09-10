Submit a Tip
Detectives arrest Mount Pleasant man in California cold case murder

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Boehm who is charged in the 2013...
The Butte County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Boehm who is charged in the 2013 murder of 42-year-old Lewis Newton of Oroville, Calif.(CCDC)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man accused of a murder that happened in California nearly a decade ago.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Boehm who is charged in the 2013 murder of 42-year-old Lewis Newton of Oroville, Calif. Detectives with the sheriff’s office and Mount Pleasant police served a search warrant at Boehm’s Mount Pleasant home in August and placed him under arrest.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Vaj Thao at (530) 538-7671.

The investigation began in October of 2013 when deputies and detectives responded to a report of a deceased man at a home in Palermo, Calif.  When authorities arrived they found Newton who died from a gunshot wound.

“Detectives located evidence that gave them cause to believe Newton was murdered,” the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, detectives said they identified Boehm as a suspect.  A report states that over the past five months detectives conducted additional interviews and served search warrants in Southern California, Chico, and Oroville. 

“Detectives located additional evidence that gave them cause to believe Boehm had traveled to Palermo and murdered Newton,” the sheriff’s office said.

Then this past August detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Boehm for an open count of murder.

“During the investigation, detectives determined Boehm was residing in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives worked with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and obtained a search warrant for Boehm’s residence in South Carolina.”

He was arrested and later transported to the Butte County Jail. 

