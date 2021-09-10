Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies investigate after man shot multiple times in Florence County

Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.(Source: Gray TV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of S. Fifth Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a shooting call.

Deputies said they found the victim outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the FCSO at 843-665-2121, ext. 421. You can also submit tips anonymously here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner identifies drowning victim in Cherry Grove as Pennsylvania man
Parent upset with options for kids learning environment
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle house fire, two sent to hospital

Latest News

.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
.
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips
Pee Dee man pleads guilty in connection to Dollar General robbery
A wave coming off the coast of Africa poses a high chance of development over the next five days.
FIRST ALERT: Watching two high chances of development in the tropics