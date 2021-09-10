Deputies investigate after man shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of S. Fifth Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a shooting call.

Deputies said they found the victim outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the FCSO at 843-665-2121, ext. 421. You can also submit tips anonymously here.

