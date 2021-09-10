Deputies arrest man connected shooting outside Darlington County convenience store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man was taken into custody after authorities said he shot a person multiple times.

Deputies were called Thursday to the parking lot of a convenience store on South Main Street after receiving a report about a fight where shots were fired.

A victim was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to deputies. They added that the victim is expected to be OK.

Joshua Pearce was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

